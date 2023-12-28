Thursday's game features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) facing off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-63 victory for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 28.

The game has no line set.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Sam Houston 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-15.8)

Texas Tech (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Texas Tech has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Sam Houston, who is 6-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Red Raiders are 5-5-0 and the Bearkats are 7-5-0.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.7 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 109th in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Texas Tech knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Red Raiders' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 121st in college basketball, and the 84.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 72nd in college basketball.

Texas Tech has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (182nd in college basketball).

