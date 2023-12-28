Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) into a home matchup with Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Total Fantasy Pts
|675.6
|1054.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|24.1
|37.7
|Fantasy Rank
|26
|102
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights
Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks
- Hardaway provides the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
- The Mavericks have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 119 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 117.6 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.
- Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 42.2 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.6.
- The Mavericks hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.4 more than their opponents.
- Dallas has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Towns posts 22 points, 9.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game, making 51.5% of shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Timberwolves outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league while allowing 107.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +172 scoring differential overall.
- Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.8 per outing.
- The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.7% from long range.
- Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (14th in the league) while committing 14.3 (24th in NBA action).
Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.4
|5.5
|Usage Percentage
|24.4%
|26.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|54.9%
|62.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.9%
|15.9%
|Assist Pct
|7.7%
|14.4%
