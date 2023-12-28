How to Watch UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- This season, the Roadrunners have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- The Roadrunners are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 280th.
- The 76.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are the same as the Panthers allow.
- UTSA is 5-2 when scoring more than 76.9 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA averages 77 points per game in home games, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
- The Roadrunners are giving up 71.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (85).
- When playing at home, UTSA is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than away from home (9). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in away games (34.2%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|L 63-53
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|UAB
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
