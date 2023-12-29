Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 14:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In five of 33 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Benn has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 21 Points 5 5 Goals 3 16 Assists 2

