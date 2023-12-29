Jason Robertson Game Preview: Stars vs. Blackhawks - December 29
Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks play on Friday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Robertson against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.
Jason Robertson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- Robertson has averaged 18:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).
- In Robertson's 33 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 23 of 33 games this season, Robertson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Robertson has an assist in 18 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.
Robertson Stats vs. the Blackhawks
- On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|33
|Games
|4
|32
|Points
|5
|11
|Goals
|3
|21
|Assists
|2
