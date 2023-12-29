The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the SFA vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline

SFA vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

SFA is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the 'Jacks' 11 games this season have hit the over.

New Orleans is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Privateers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

