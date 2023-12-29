The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) will aim to halt a nine-game road losing streak when they face the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

In the past 10 games for the Stars (6-3-1), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's matchup.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Stars 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-375)

Stars (-375) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (20-9-4 overall) have a 6-4-10 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 16 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-3-3 record (good for 23 points).

Looking at the five times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Stars are 18-3-2 in the 23 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 38 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-2-0.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 11-6-1 (23 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to register 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.41 30th 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.62 30th 19th 30.1 Shots 26.6 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 14th 21.65% Power Play % 12.26% 29th 2nd 86.92% Penalty Kill % 75.23% 27th

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

