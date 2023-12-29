Friday's game features the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) and the Tarleton State Texans (8-4) squaring off at Gersten Pavilion (on December 29) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 victory for Loyola Marymount.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 72, Tarleton State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-7.7)

Loyola Marymount (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

Loyola Marymount has a 5-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tarleton State, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Lions have a 5-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Texans have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and give up 63.0 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Tarleton State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

Tarleton State knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (351st in college basketball) at a 26.9% rate (352nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from deep.

Tarleton State wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.5 (154th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.