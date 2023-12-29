The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) play the Tarleton State Texans (8-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Tarleton State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Texans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 175th.

The Texans average just 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up to opponents (68.8).

Tarleton State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Texans are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (72.4).

At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.4 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (26.5%) than away (23.8%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule