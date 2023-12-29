High school basketball competition in Terry County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brownfield High School at Clarendon High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29

1:30 PM CT on December 29 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lazbuddie High School at Meadow High School