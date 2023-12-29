Texas vs. UNC Greensboro: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Texas Longhorns (9-2) will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|UNC Greensboro Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|143.5
|-1600
|+860
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Longhorns games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
- UNC Greensboro has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of eight Spartans games this season have gone over the point total.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Texas is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), much higher than its computer rankings (61st).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 22nd-biggest change.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.
