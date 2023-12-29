The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Seguin has scored a goal in nine of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 23 Points 3 10 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

