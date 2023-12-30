The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters put up an average of 62.9 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Wildcats give up.

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Abilene Christian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Wildcats score are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).

When Abilene Christian totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-2.

Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Lady Techsters give up.

The Lady Techsters make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75)

16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75) Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Schedule