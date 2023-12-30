At AT&T Stadium on Saturday, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys face Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions in a matchup featuring a pair of outstanding pass-catchers, starting at 8:15 PM ET.

See player props for the Cowboys' and Lions' top contributors in this contest.

CeeDee Lamb Touchdown Odds

Lamb Odds to Score First TD: +550

Lamb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +800

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 42.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 48.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 16.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 98.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 56.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 279.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Jalen Tolbert - - 15.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kalif Raymond - - 14.5 (-113) Jared Goff 252.5 (-113) - - Josh Reynolds - - 17.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 56.5 (-113) - Jameson Williams - - 32.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 82.5 (-113) Jahmyr Gibbs - 52.5 (-113) 23.5 (-120) Sam LaPorta - - 50.5 (-113)

