The Dallas Cowboys' (10-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-4) currently includes nine players. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Saturday, December 30 from AT&T Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Cowboys lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins.

Their last time out, the Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings 30-24.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Out Chuma Edoga OG Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Back Questionable Zack Martin OG NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Malik Hooker S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Hunter Luepke RB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Decker OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Knee/back Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Questionable James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Jerry Jacobs CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Out Derrick Barnes LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brock Wright TE Hip Out

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Cowboys Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 366.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Cowboys have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys rank sixth in passing yards this season (251.0 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 184.0 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is putting up 115.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and is giving up 115.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Cowboys have forced 21 total turnovers (17th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +8, the fourth-best in the league.

Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-5.5)

Cowboys (-5.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200)

Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200) Total: 52 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.