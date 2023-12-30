Cowboys vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys' (10-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-4) currently includes nine players. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Saturday, December 30 from AT&T Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Cowboys lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins.
Their last time out, the Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings 30-24.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Zack Martin
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Knee/back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|James Houston IV
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Brock Wright
|TE
|Hip
|Out
Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cowboys Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 366.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cowboys have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game).
- The Cowboys rank sixth in passing yards this season (251.0 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 184.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- Dallas is putting up 115.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and is giving up 115.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.
- The Cowboys have forced 21 total turnovers (17th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +8, the fourth-best in the league.
Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200)
- Total: 52 points
