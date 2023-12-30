Which team has the edge at the QB position when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) match up with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on December 30? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

Dak Prescott vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Jared Goff 15 Games Played 15 68.4% Completion % 67.7% 3,892 (259.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,984 (265.6) 30 Touchdowns 27 7 Interceptions 10 237 (15.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.4) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 283.5 yards

: Over/Under 283.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 2.5 TD

: Over/Under 2.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

The Lions' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 355 points allowed (23.7 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,523 (234.9 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).

Against the run, the Lions have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 90.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Detroit ranks 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (68%) and 13th in third-down percentage allowed (37.7%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

