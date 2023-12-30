2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Houston be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Preseason national championship odds: +2200
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|15
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston's best wins
Houston beat the Dayton Flyers (No. 9 in the RPI) in a 69-55 win on November 19 -- its best win of the season. Emanuel Sharp, as the leading scorer in the victory over Dayton, dropped 15 points, while LJ Cryer was second on the team with 14.
Next best wins
- 76-66 over Utah (No. 18/RPI) on November 17
- 70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on December 16
- 79-44 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 24
- 66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on December 1
- 72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
- The Cougars have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Houston has been given the 94th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Houston's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.