Can we expect Houston to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 95

Houston's best wins

In its best win of the season, Houston beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in an 86-53 win on December 8. The leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce was Laila Blair, who posted 26 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 121/RPI) on November 19

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on December 14

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 146/RPI) on December 20

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 234/RPI) on November 26

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 239/RPI) on November 10

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Houston has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Houston has been handed the 232nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Looking at the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Houston has 17 games remaining this season, including seven contests against Top 25 teams.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

