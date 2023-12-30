Saturday's contest features the Houston Cougars (9-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) facing off at Fertitta Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 victory for Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Cougars earned a 71-63 win against Rice.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 68, Texas Tech 67

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars notched their best win of the season on December 20 by securing a 71-63 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 95-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Houston has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 95) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 136) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 223) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 233) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 248) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.6 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.