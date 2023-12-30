The Houston Cougars (11-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 161st 75.8 Points Scored 81.3 56th 1st 51.2 Points Allowed 71.5 197th 32nd 41.5 Rebounds 38.8 84th 4th 14.9 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th 91st 8.5 3pt Made 10.3 16th 120th 14.5 Assists 17.5 27th 12th 8.7 Turnovers 11.8 178th

