Will Incarnate Word be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Incarnate Word's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Incarnate Word's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Incarnate Word ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 216

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word's best wins

Incarnate Word's signature win this season came on November 27 in a 57-44 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. In the win over Prairie View A&M, Destiny Terrell posted a team-best 16 points. Aliyah Collins came through with 12 points.

Next best wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on November 19

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 312/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, Incarnate Word has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Incarnate Word has been handed the 123rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 18 games remaining this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

UIW has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Incarnate Word's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Incarnate Word games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.