Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert has a good matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 234.9 per game.

Tolbert has racked up 251 yards on 19 receptions with one TD, averaging 20.9 yards per game so far this year.

Tolbert vs. the Lions

Tolbert vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Lions yield 234.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 24 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

Tolbert, in three of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Tolbert has received 6.0% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He averages 7.8 yards per target this season (251 yards on 32 targets).

Tolbert, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.3% of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Tolbert (three red zone targets) has been targeted 3.3% of the time in the red zone (91 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

