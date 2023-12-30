2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Lamar to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|73
Lamar's best wins
Lamar defeated the No. 195-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Arlington Mavericks, 74-57, on November 10, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature win over UT Arlington included a team-best 15 points from Jacei Denley. T'Aaliyah Miner, with 10 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on December 30
- 63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 231/RPI) on December 13
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on November 22
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Lamar has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Lamar has been handed the 38th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Cardinals' 18 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.
- Reviewing Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
