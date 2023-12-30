The Dallas Mavericks (18-14) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 33.7 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Stephen Curry (ninth in league, 27.4) and the Golden State Warriors (15-16) on December 30, 2023 at Chase Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Warriors Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks put up an average of 118.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 115.8 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 115.8 points, Dallas is 16-3.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, averaging 120.7 points per game, compared to 117.0 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 117.8 points per game at home, and 117.5 away.

In 2023-24 Dallas is conceding 0.3 more points per game at home (117.8) than away (117.5).

This year the Mavericks are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.8).

Mavericks Injuries