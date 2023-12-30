Player prop bet options for Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and others are available when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's prop bet for Doncic is 36.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Doncic has dished out 9.2 assists per game, which is 1.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Curry's 27.4 points per game average is 1.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Curry's 4.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Klay Thompson Props

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.