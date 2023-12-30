Stephen Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (15-16) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) meet at Chase Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their previous game to the Timberwolves, 118-110, on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. starred with 32 points, and also had three boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tim Hardaway Jr. 32 3 3 2 0 5 Jaden Hardy 17 2 1 1 1 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 15 9 0 3 1 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Hardaway's averages for the season are 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in NBA).

Jones averages 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 8.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.2 assists, making 73.4% of his shots from the field.

Grant Williams averages 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Dante Exum averages 9.2 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30.6 6.9 8.9 1.2 0.6 3.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 19.9 4.1 1.8 0.8 0.0 3.1 Dante Exum 13.6 3.4 3.4 0.8 0.2 1.7 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.0 3.4 1.1 1.2 0.6 1.2 Grant Williams 7.2 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.7 1.4

