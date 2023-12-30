What are Prairie View A&M's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 229

Prairie View A&M's best win

Prairie View A&M's signature win this season came on November 12 in an 85-70 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls. Against McNeese, Ryann Pane led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Prairie View A&M has been handed the 47th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Panthers have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with three contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

PVAMU has 18 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

