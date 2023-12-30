The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Aggies have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Prairie View A&M has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 154th.
  • The Panthers put up five more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.7).
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M made more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 North American W 92-61 William J. Nicks Building
12/20/2023 @ Rice L 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ UTSA L 103-89 UTSA Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
1/8/2024 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.