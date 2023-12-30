What are SFA's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 133

SFA's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 20, SFA took down the Drake Bulldogs (No. 71 in the RPI) by a score of 92-68. With 14 points, Jalil Beaubrun was the top scorer versus Drake. Second on the team was Nana Antwi-Boasiako, with 13 points.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on December 2

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on December 19

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on November 19

80-51 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on December 29

96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 13

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, the 'Jacks have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

SFA has been given the 215th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The 'Jacks have 18 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SFA has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 1:00 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

