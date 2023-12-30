Tarrant County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Tarrant County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wylie Preparatory Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
