Will TCU be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes TCU's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 36 32 182

TCU's best wins

On December 16, TCU captured its best win of the season, a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. In the win over Arizona State, Emanuel Miller dropped a team-leading 18 points. Micah Peavy came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 6

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 183/RPI) on December 24

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on December 21

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 17

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

TCU has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

TCU gets the 294th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Horned Frogs' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

TCU has 18 games left to play this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -24.5

TCU Horned Frogs -24.5 Total: 149.5 points

