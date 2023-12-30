2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Texas A&M-Commerce to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|166
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
Texas A&M-Commerce picked up its signature win of the season on November 17, when it secured a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. Against Saint Joseph's (PA), Tommie Lewis led the team by dropping 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has been handed the 27th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.
- Commerce's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -24.5
- Total: 149.5 points
