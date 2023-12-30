The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 28th.

The Aggies score 75.9 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 79.1 the Panthers give up.

When Texas A&M totals more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.

The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).

In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule