Saturday's contest at Moody Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) taking on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 win for Texas, who are favored by our model.

The Longhorns enter this contest after a 97-52 win over Jackson State on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns defeated the UConn Huskies (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Longhorns are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

The Longhorns have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Texas has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 116) on November 23

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 120) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +502 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per outing (31st in college basketball).

