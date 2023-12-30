Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (10-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) playing the Texas State Bobcats (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Dawson: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas State vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
1st 93.5 Points Scored 69.3 288th
274th 74.8 Points Allowed 68.5 121st
37th 41.2 Rebounds 34.8 254th
65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.2 52nd
25th 10 3pt Made 4 357th
20th 17.9 Assists 11.6 297th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 11 106th

