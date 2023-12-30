The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) after winning five straight home games. The Dukes are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Texas State vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -13.5 146.5

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points just once this season.

Texas State's contests this season have a 138.8-point average over/under, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Texas State is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark from Texas State.

Texas State vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 9 90% 92.6 162.6 72.6 141.4 154.0 Texas State 1 10% 70.0 162.6 68.8 141.4 135.9

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Dukes' record against the spread in Sun Belt action last season was 11-9-0.

The Bobcats score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes allow.

Texas State is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Texas State vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 7-3-0 2-2 7-3-0 Texas State 5-5-0 1-2 4-6-0

Texas State vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Texas State 11-3 Home Record 4-10 8-6 Away Record 7-7 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

