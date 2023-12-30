Texas Tech vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (9-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) squaring off at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 68-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Red Raiders' most recent outing was a 77-65 loss to Oregon State on Thursday.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 68, Texas Tech 67
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Red Raiders took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 65 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-56.
Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 65) on November 25
- 60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 130) on November 29
- 61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13
- 63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 136) on November 20
- 79-72 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 24
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders put up 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 55.2 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +234 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game.
