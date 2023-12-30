The Houston Cougars (9-2) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Red Raiders put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Texas Tech is 7-1.

Houston's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Cougars average 79.6 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 55.2 the Red Raiders allow.

Houston has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 55.2 points.

When Texas Tech allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 11-2.

The Cougars shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders allow defensively.

The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars allow.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63) Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60) Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Schedule