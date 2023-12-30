The Texas Longhorns (13-0) bring a 13-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Baylor Bears (11-0), winners of 11 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on FOX) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: FOX
Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears average 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (54.4).
  • Baylor is 11-0 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • Texas is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.
  • The 93.0 points per game the Longhorns score are 39.9 more points than the Bears give up (53.1).
  • Texas has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 53.1 points.
  • When Baylor allows fewer than 93.0 points, it is 11-0.
  • This season the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears give up.
  • The Bears' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.0 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center
1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) W 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion

