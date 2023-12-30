The Texas Longhorns (13-0) bring a 13-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Baylor Bears (11-0), winners of 11 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on FOX) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (54.4).

Baylor is 11-0 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

Texas is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The 93.0 points per game the Longhorns score are 39.9 more points than the Bears give up (53.1).

Texas has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 53.1 points.

When Baylor allows fewer than 93.0 points, it is 11-0.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.0 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center 12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse 12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center 12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center 1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena 1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule