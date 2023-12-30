Saturday's game between the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with UT Rio Grande Valley coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 76, Incarnate Word 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-0.1)

UT Rio Grande Valley (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Incarnate Word, who is 5-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vaqueros are 5-4-0 and the Cardinals are 5-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros average 73.4 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 79.6 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The 34.0 rebounds per game UT Rio Grande Valley averages rank 284th in the nation, and are 6.8 fewer than the 40.8 its opponents collect per contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley connects on 2.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.0 (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Vaqueros rank 317th in college basketball by averaging 86.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 281st in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

UT Rio Grande Valley has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.2 per game (330th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (18th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.