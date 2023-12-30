Saturday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (5-5) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4), at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTSA vs. Temple Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

Kyra White: 11.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Elyssa Coleman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Idara Udo: 5.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Aysia Proctor: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

Aleah Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.