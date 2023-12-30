Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) are 4.5-point underdogs against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (15-16) Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chase Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Mavericks 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-3.6)

Warriors (-3.6) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.4

The Mavericks have a 17-15-0 ATS record this season compared to the 14-17-0 mark of the Warriors.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 4-8 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 59.4% of the time this season (19 out of 32). That's more often than Golden State and its opponents have (17 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 12-6, a better record than the Mavericks have put up (3-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

At 118.8 points scored per game and 117.6 points allowed, the Mavericks are seventh in the NBA on offense and 21st defensively.

In 2023-24, Dallas is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.4).

The Mavericks are 24th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Dallas is second-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and ranked ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Mavericks are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.4 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.