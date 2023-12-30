Wise County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bridgeport High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
