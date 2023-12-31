The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Jorja Elliott: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Samara Spencer: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.