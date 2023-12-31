On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • In 10 of 33 games this season, Duchene has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

