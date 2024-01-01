Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5), which currently has four players listed, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaedan Korczak D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Adin Hill G Out Undisclosed Ben Hutton D Out Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Out Lower Body Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Pierre-Edouard Bellemare LW Out Leg

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: ,

, Arena: T-Mobile Park

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+21) makes the team fifth-best in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 98 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the league.

Seattle gives up 3.0 goals per game (110 total), which ranks 16th in the league.

Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+120) 6

