The LSU Tigers and the Wisconsin Badgers meet for the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

LSU owns the 79th-ranked defense this year (27.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking best with 46.4 points per game. Wisconsin ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22.8 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by surrendering only 18.9 points per contest.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 409.2 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (12th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 13 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,813 yards (317.8 ypg) on 236-of-327 passing with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has racked up 652 yards on 118 carries, scoring seven times.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,546 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 86 catches (out of 125 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 1,079-yard season so far with 15 touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 77 targets.

Kyren Lacy's 24 receptions are good enough for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,688 yards on 64.6% passing while recording six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 306 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 181 times for 984 yards (82.0 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has registered 66 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 694 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 105 times and has four touchdowns.

Bryson Green has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (31.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike's 19 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

