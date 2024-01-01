Mavericks vs. Jazz January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-10), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (10-17). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gives the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Mavericks are receiving 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- John Collins puts up 14.3 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per game.
- Collin Sexton posts 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kelly Olynyk puts up 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Mavericks
|112.2
|Points Avg.
|119.3
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.6
|45.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
