The Utah Jazz (14-19) will host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Dallas has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The 119.2 points per game the Mavericks record are only 0.4 more points than the Jazz allow (118.8).

Dallas is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score 120.7 points per game in home games, compared to 117.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

Dallas surrenders 117.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.7 away from home.

In home games, the Mavericks are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than when playing on the road (15.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries