Based on our computer projection model, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take down the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams come together at Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-1.5) Over (45.5) Michigan 28, Alabama 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Wolverines have seven wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 1.5 points or more, Michigan are 7-5 against the spread.

The Wolverines have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

The average total for Michigan games this season has been 47.7, 2.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Crimson Tide have a 48.8% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Alabama is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for Alabama this season is 5.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36.7 9.5 35.7 9.6 26 0 Alabama 35.1 18.4 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.